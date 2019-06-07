9 of the best steak restaurants in Leeds

Leeds isn't short of a steak house or two and these nine restaurants are some of the best in the city.
1. Fazenda
Serving more than 15 types of meat in the traditional Gaucho style, including sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and cap of rump, this Brazilian eatery is a meat lovers dream - and you can eat as much as you want until you're full.
Offering a wide selection of steaks, served on or off the bone, high quality meats are guaranteed here. The 30 day aged prime steak cuts are a standout on the menu, with the likes of ribeye, sirloin and rump cuts to choose from.
Tucked away in the Radisson Blu hotel in The Light, this stylish grill house boasts an impressive selection of steaks, which are all cooked on a Josper Grill to lend the food a wonderfully smoky, chargrilled flavour.