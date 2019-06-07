Leeds isn't short of a steak house or two

9 of the best steak restaurants in Leeds

Craving a juicy steak dinner?

Leeds isn't short of a steak house or two and these nine restaurants are some of the best in the city.

Serving more than 15 types of meat in the traditional Gaucho style, including sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and cap of rump, this Brazilian eatery is a meat lovers dream - and you can eat as much as you want until you're full.

1. Fazenda

Offering a wide selection of steaks, served on or off the bone, high quality meats are guaranteed here. The 30 day aged prime steak cuts are a standout on the menu, with the likes of ribeye, sirloin and rump cuts to choose from.

2. Miller & Carter

This upmarket and modern restaurant is perfect for special evenings out. The prime beef cuts are all aged for at least 28 days and cooked over charcoal on a Josper Grill to really seal in the flavour.

3. Stockdales of Yorkshire

Tucked away in the Radisson Blu hotel in The Light, this stylish grill house boasts an impressive selection of steaks, which are all cooked on a Josper Grill to lend the food a wonderfully smoky, chargrilled flavour.

4. FireLake

