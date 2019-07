Leeds has a huge array of well known bars, pubs and clubs across the city. However, you may have missed a few of these less obvious venues:

1. The Domino Club - 7 Grand Arcade, Leeds LS1 6PG The Domino Club is a hidden gem speakeasy in The Grand Arcade Leeds, hosting live bands and serving a range of cocktails.'To access the club, enter via the barber shop front in the arcade.

2. Below Stairs - 12 S Parade, Leeds LS1 5AL Six draught lines of beer and countless cocktails await at Below Stairs.'To access the bar, head down the stairs at number 12, South Parade.

3. Poison - 16 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU Poison cocktail lounge is another gem hidden away in an unusual location in Leeds.'To access the bar, head through the speakeasy at Remedy Hairdressing.

4. Tiki Hideaway - 38 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 6DT Despite not being hidden from plain sight, Tiki Hideaway is often missed above Call Lane Social.'The bar serves a range of cocktails and drinks on Call Lane.

