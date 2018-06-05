8 Amazing places for veggie burgers in Leeds to celebrate National Veggie Burger Day

Have your say

There are plenty of top notch burger joints in Leeds, but what about for the veggies?

If you're sick of portobello mushrooms being the only meat alternative, then have no fear.

Just in time for national veggie burger day, the Yorkshire Evening Post have rounded up the top 8 best vegetarian and vegan burgers in the city.

Patty Smiths

Leeds favourites Patty Smith have always catered for vegetarians but due to popular demand the vegan 'Jack Burger' is back on the menu.

The deep fried jackfruit burger, topped with ranch dressing, sriracha and sauerkraut promises to be just as good as meat.

You can find them and a range of veggie options at their permanent home inside the Belgrave Musical Hall.

Visit: Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, 1-1A Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP – www.belgravemusichall.com

Roots and Fruits

Leeds vegetarian institution Roots & Fruits can do no wrong when it comes to tasty plant-based food.

The burger offering changes every day but can range from anything between a tasty falafel burger to a carrot and colander patty.

The menu changes seasonally so you know that whatever burger you get – it's always made with the freshest local ingredients.

Visit: 10- 11 Grand Arcade, Leeds LS1 6PG www.rootsandfruits.net/

Almost Famous

Any weird and wonderful combinations you can think of you will find at Almost Famous.

The chain, which has four sites across the North West, has too great options for vegetarians.

The 'phok-meat' burger is our fave with it's deep fried halloumi topped with pho-king sauce, red onion, smashed avocado and spicy jalapeno.

Visit: 23-25 Great George Street, Leeds, LS13AL www.almostfamousburgers.com/

Reds

It might be known for it's devotion to all things meat but vegetarians don't have to miss out on a trip to Reds.

The Headingley and city centre sites have added lots of options for non-meat eaters including the 'double bean burger'.

The Burger is topped with cheese, caramelised onions, tomato, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, sweet potato fries.

Visit: 1 Cloth Hall Street, LS1 2HD / 6A Otley Road, LS6 2AA – truebarbecue.com

Knaves Kitchen

Back in it's pop-up home in Oporto is the best place for 100% vegan junk food.

Knaves Kitchen's massive O.B.B burger has proved very popular amongst Leeds locals.

It is a onion bhaji burger topped with cucumber ketchup, raita, iceberg lettuce and tomato.

Visit: Oporto bar, 31 Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BT www.knaveskitchen.com/

Meat Liquor

Despite the name, there are actually a number of interesting veggie options at Meat Liquor.

There is the classic halloumi and mushroom burger but there is also the unusual 'Burgaloo.'

This vegan burger has a spiced potato vegetable patty with red onions, pickles, lettuce and ketchup.

Visit: Trinity Centre, Bank Street, Leeds LS1 5AT hmeatliquor.com

Nichols Vegetarian Eatery

Head out of the city and over to Chapel Allteron for a vegetarian treat.

The cafe prides itself on its continuously changing menu so show your spotenaous side and grab a burger off the menu.

The current offering is a juicy black bean burger topped with sauerkraut .

VISIT: 86A Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, LS7 4LZ www.nicholsvegdeli.co.uk

Hyde Park Book Club

Want a burger that tastes just like meat but isn't? Then look no further.

Hyde Park Book Club especially import a range called 'Veg Butcher' that is designed to mimic meat.

The menu boasts that the Classic burger is the best yet and its served on a toasted brioche with mixed leaves, tomato, pickles, red onion and sauces.