7 Park Row: First tenant for revamped Leeds office space

The first tenant for the newly-refurbished 7 Park Row in Leeds city centre has been revealed.

Independent shopper marketing agency FPP will be moving into the former Lloyds Bank headquarters, which has undergone an £8 million refurbishment.

The news was announced by real estate services provider Savills on behalf of its client CBRE Global Investors.

FPP has agreed a new 10 year lease on 1,680 sq ft (156 sq m) on the seventh floor of the property, which benefits from perks including an on-site gym, bike storage and changing rooms.

Paul Fairhurst, director in the office agency team at Savills Leeds, said: “7 Park Row offers some of the most modern and well-appointed office space in Leeds city centre.

“We are delighted to welcome FPP as the first tenant at the property on behalf of our clients.”

Tim Orrell, UK director at FPP, adds: “7 Park Row shone out for us with its amazing facilities, views and position.

“We’ve rolled out a completely new way of working for our clients, teams and partners and created a unique space with a Virtual Reality lab, thinking areas and a more homely feel, away from the normal office model.”

The extensive refurbishment at 7 Park Row completed in May and is designed to appeal to creative firms. The revamp included the creation of a double height, boutique-style reception, while the sixth to ninth floors have had a ‘defurb’ with exposed surfaces and creative space.

The lower floors have suspended ceilings and a more corporate feel.