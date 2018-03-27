7 flexible jobs in Yorkshire for those who hate working 9 to 5

Fed up of the daily grind?

Swap the 9 to 5 routine for a more flexible alternative with one of these interesting roles currently on offer in Yorkshire.

Line Pilot, Martek Marine

Do you have excellent flight planning and meteorology skills?

This exciting role with Martek Marine is ideal for individuals who love to work as part of a team and have a willingness to deploy as required, sometimes for several weeks at a time.

Benefits include the flexibility to work the hours you want, provided the job gets done.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/viewjob?jk=12c98d7b30566e49&q=pilot&l=Yorkshire&tk=1c9jj3rvc9md2fqh&from=web&vjs=3



Assistant Baker / Cake Decorator, Love Rouge Bakery

If you see yourself as the next Mary Berry, this part-time opportunity with Love Rouge Bakery will allow you to get involved working alongside their bakers and aid them in producing a tasty array of traybakes, ckaes and cupcakes, as well as taking customer orders.

Perfect for anyone with a passion of baking who is keen to gain hands-on experience and develop their skills.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/LR-Kitchen/jobs/Assistant-Baker-Cake-Decorator-8a1d16e1673b84a3?q=baking&vjs=3



Mothers Help Nanny, Cheeky Chops Childcare

Love working with children?

A family in Copmanthorpe, on the outskirts of York, are looking for a capable and caring individual to assist with looking after four children and an array of household duties part-time.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/Cheeky-Chops-Childcare/jobs/Mother-Help-Nanny-46c66e572bbacd3b?q=part+time&vjs=3



Retained (on call) Firefighter, North Yorkshire Fire Service and Rescue

This on call role offers the flexibility of being based at home rather than at the fire station, responding to emergencies when alerted by pager as needed.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over at the commencement of training and will be able to declare the periods in a week when they are available to respond to emergencies.

Apply here: https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/working-for-us/vacancies_firefighters/retained_on_call_firefighter



Seasonal Outdoor Activity Instructor, Peak Activity Services Ltd

Do have a passion for outdoor adventure?

This seasonal role will allow you to work in an active and enjoyable environment delivering a range of activity programmes to a diverse array of groups.

A passion for the outdoor industry is a must, along with experience in running outdoor activities or training.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/Peak-Activity-Services-Ltd/jobs/Outdoor-Activity-Instructor-Seasonal-5bfc2bc838743003?q=part+time&vjs=3



Club Photographer, PixelMedia

Ideal for aspiring photographers to enhance their portfolio and work part-time, flexible hours at an arry of events and nightlife venues across Leeds, this role comes with full training and equipment provides, along with the opportunity to work abroad for those that excel in the position.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/PixelMedia/jobs/Club-Photographer-602976f551c05165?q=flexible+hours&vjs=3



Seamstress, The Bridal Emporium

Do you excel at working with your hands?

The Bridal Emporium are recruiting for an experienced seamstress to join their team for a minimum of two days per week, with the opportunity to work extra hours over the summer period and onwards.

Experience in altering bridal and evening wear, wedding dresses and vintage clothing is a must, along with an understanding of how to create clothing pattern and maintain sewing machines.

Apply here: https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/The-Bridal-Emporium/jobs/Seamstress-21700dae1f97e19d?q=part+time&vjs=3