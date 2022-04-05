64-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car
A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Sunday after being hit by a car in Morley.
A pedestrian is believed to have been hit just before 2pm on Sunday in Harrop Grove, Morley - close to its junction with Britannia Road.
The pedestrian, 64, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle, a silver Peugeot Horizon, was spoken to at the scene.
Enquiries are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened immediately prior to it, is asked to contact PC Varley at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 804 of April 3.
Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist the investigation, is also urged to get in touch.