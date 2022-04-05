A pedestrian is believed to have been hit just before 2pm on Sunday in Harrop Grove, Morley - close to its junction with Britannia Road.

The pedestrian, 64, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

The incident is believed to have happened at the junction of Harrop Grove and Britannia Road, Morley. (Pic: Google maps)

The driver of the vehicle, a silver Peugeot Horizon, was spoken to at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened immediately prior to it, is asked to contact PC Varley at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 804 of April 3.