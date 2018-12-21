60-year-old woman reveals gruesome injuries after man broke her jaw near Crown Point in Leeds

A brutal attacker walked away 'casually' after punching a woman in the face and breaking her eye socket in an unprovoked assault.

The victim, who does not wish to be named, was struck once in the face by a man she did not recognise and who did not speak to her.

Three men arrested after armed robbery at McDonald's in east Leeds

The punch causes terrible injuries including a broken jaw, broken nose and a shattered eye socket. She has undergone surgery and has had to have the socket rebuilt and metal plates inserted into her face.

The woman, 60, was talking across Crown Point Road bridge towards the city centre at 9.20am on Saturday December 8 when the attack happened.

These Leeds cannabis dealers grew £500,000 of the drug

The suspect, who casually walked off towards Crown Point Retail Park, was described as white, aged 20 to 30, medium build, with dark-coloured, greasy, wavy, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a dark coloured coat.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack that has left the victim with very significant injuries which require ongoing treatment and may permanently affect her sight.

“The area would have been busy at that time with passing motorists and the victim reported trying to flag people down unsuccessfully after the assault.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180614603 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.