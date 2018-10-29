50mph winds and torrential rain set to hit the North of England on Halloween

The UK is set to be hit by adverse weather conditions this week, bringing winds of up to 50pmh and torrential rain.

These wet and windy weather conditions are expected to be felt by Tuesday (30 Oct), according to The Sun, and are then likely to impact Halloween celebrations.

The UK is set to be hit by adverse weather conditions this week, bringing winds of up to 50pmh and torrential rain

Meteorologist John West said: “The start of the week will start of rather cold but settled, but by the middle of the week where Halloween is it looks like it will become more unsettled with some rain.

“By Wednesday there will be bands off rain across the country, it won’t be as cold but it’s advisable for people to take a waterproof if they’re heading out and about on Halloween.

“There will be spells of rain on Halloween but by the end of the week particularly on Friday there will be heavy rain felt across the whole of the UK.”

As the week progresses the UK could also feel the remnants of Storm Oscar - a tropical storm that is currently sweeping across Bermuda.

This week’s weather forecast for the North of England

According to the Met Office, tonight in Yorkshire “cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea. Some clearer spells possible early Tuesday, but also further showers. Winds remaining strong, especially along the coast. Minimum temperature 3C.”

Tuesday will then be “rather cloudy, with the risk of showers for much of the day. Some brighter spells possible, mainly across West Yorkshire, and also later. Strong coastal winds continue, but gradually easing. Maximum temperature 9C.”

Tuesday in the North East will see a “Cold start, with some brighter spells. However cloud thickens across eastern parts, with the odd shower possible and strong winds for a time. Drier, with sunny spells in the west. Maximum temperature 8C.”

On Wednesday and Thursday the North West is forecast to be “changeable with some showery rain and turning breezy at times. Starting dry Friday, but heavy rain and gales will spread from the west through the day.”

Long-term forecast

Looking ahead, next weekend is likely to bring a spell of wet and windy weather, with potentially stormy conditions, according to the Met Office.

“However it will be a little milder than what we currently have. Looking further ahead into the following week, it will be unsettled with some clear and sunny interludes, but interspersed with showers and longer spells of rain too,” said a forecaster.

“The heaviest rain is more likely in the west, whereas eastern parts of the UK will be a little drier. Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“It will be windy at times with gales, particularly in the west. Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be quite mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in the drier interludes.”