£500,000 boost for Archbishop-backed scheme to promote leadership skills in British schools

AN AWARDs scheme to promote leadership skills among young people has been given more than half a million pounds to expand to all schools in the UK.

Allchurches Trust has awarded the money to the Youth Trust which was founded by Archbishop of York John Sentamu in 2009 when he announced his vision to empower a new generation of young leaders.

Through the Young Leaders Award, an active citizenship and character education programme for all schools, the Youth Trust has so far reached more than 63,000 young people across the North of England. It says it has helped them become more confident and built up their leadership skills to make a difference in local communities and beyond.

The money will enable the trust to expand this work over the next three years.

Nigel Genders, chief education officer for the Church of England, said: “The Archbishop of York’s Young Leaders Award is already enabling hundreds of schools to educate for wisdom, hope, community and respect, and I’m delighted that the Youth Trust seeks to make the awards available nationally.”

Michael Arlington, trustee of Allchurches Trust, said it was a fantastic project making a positive difference to the lives of young people, giving them the skills and confidence they needed to be a force for good within their communities.

Archbishop Sentamu said: “I am always impressed by young people who are doing this award, by their creativity and willingness to serve and volunteer.

“I regularly hear from them about their youth social action in care homes, in renovation projects, in caring for the homeless, in community litter-picks and in raising money for many charities.”