5 fabulous family-friendly Father’s Day events in Yorkshire
Everyone wants to make their dad feel special, but Sunday, June 16, is the day to really shower him with love.
We’ve hand-picked five of the best things to do with dad, all guaranteed to keep the kids happy too.
Yorkshire Post Motor Show, Harewood House
For him: Cars, bikes, stunt displays, demo events and lots and lots of lovely gadgets and gizmos to buy.
For the family: A petting zoo, fairground rides, and free access to the stunning grounds at Harewood House, including the adventure playground.
Want to know more? Book here for 15% off the ticket price.
Father’s Day Orienteering Challenge
For him: RHS Harlow has lined up a great time challenge, as families race around the course.
For the family: There’s a prize for the fastest family round the course, but the gardens and grounds have plenty more to explore.
Want to know more? Click here.
A Bushtucker Trial
For him: I’m a dad, get me out of here! The Tropical Butterfly House near Sheffield has its very only grisly gourmet challenge.
For the family: Meet lemurs, parrots and exotic birds, meerkats and otters, or enjoy tractor rides.
Want to know more? Visit https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/
Adventure Days
For him: Enjoy the ultimate adrenaline surge by conquering a challenge, or his demons, at either Snozone or Xscape.
For the family: There’s adventure for all ages at both venues, from thrill challenges to gentle sledging.
A trip back in time
For him: Dads of a certain age will love a trip on this steam railway on the four mile route between Embsay and Bolton Abbey.
For the family: You’d be surprised how even the most gadget addicted 21st century kid will be lured by the spirit and nostalgia of a steam engine. This lovely attraction is run by volunteers.