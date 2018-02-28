5,000 tons of salt on hand as gritters take to Leeds roads

Leeds City Council’s fleet of gritters are continuing to help keep the city on the move as the Beast from the East leaves its mark.

The city’s residents awoke to a blanket of snow today causing widespread traffic and travel disruption as well as a number of school closures.

The fleet have around 5,000 tonnes of grit to help salt primary routes in and around the city with more heavy snow scheduled for 6pm tonight.

