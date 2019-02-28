4,000 trees are going to be planted along the new East Leeds Orbital Route

A new woodland will be created along the Leeds ring road as part of plans for a major new transport scheme.

Leeds City Council are going to plant 4,000 trees at the Roundhay Park Lane junction - the first phase of work On the East Leeds Orbital Route project.

Some trees have been removed along the length of the Outer Ring Road to allow for route improvements, but the new wet woodland area is intended to replace them.

The council is holding two community planting days on March 13 and March 16. Anyone can volunteer to take part.

What is the East Leeds Orbital Route?

The new, 4.6-mile dual carriageway will link the A6120 to the M1 at Thorpe Park from Redhall to Manston Lane as part of the East Leeds Extension (ELE) programme. The 200-acre ELE area has been allocated for development including 5,000 new homes over the next 10 years, 13,000 jobs and training opportunities, and 'a significantly expanded business and leisure destination' at Thorpe Park.

The improvements on the A6120 junction of the Outer Ring Road are necessary as preparation for the ELOR.

The project is expected to cost £14million and has led estate agents to tip areas such as Crossgates, Manston and Swarcliffe as the city's next property hotspots.