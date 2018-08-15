£300k make-over for pub

A PAIR of brothers have spent £300,000 transforming a suburban pub into “somewhere for the cool kids to go”, close to where they grew up.

Number Thirty Three, the freshly transformed former New Inn on Town Street, Farsley, has been designed like a city-centre style bar and fill a hole in the current offering in the town.

Ran by Matthew and Jamie Hanson, the pub has been completely redesigned, with the outdoor space unrecognisable with the addition of a shipping container with bespoke artwork by artist Nicolas Dixon, who hails from Farsley.

Matthew, 38, said the pub would be fully open next week, but it is already open on limited hours.

He said: “We grew up in Calverley, and when we were offered the pub we came to have a look round, and explored Sunny Bank Mills and the high street and there wasn’t anywhere where I wanted to go for a drink. We wanted to create somewhere for the ‘cool kids’ to go so they didn’t have to go to the city centre. The reaction so far has been great, people can’t believe the transformation.”

Matthew, a chef, has created a modern menu featuring charcuterie meats and ‘Yorkshire pasties’ after teaming up with award-winning butcher David Lishman of Ilkley.

Nicolas, a friend of the brothers, has created several bespoke murals throughout the interior and exterior of the pub - including a piece that proved to be tricky to create on the corrugated surface of the shipping container.

He said: “It wasn’t the easiest thing to paint, especially with a geometric design, but we’re really happy with how it looks. There’s also pieces along a 40ft wall and a pillar inside, that is a nice subtle teaser of what’s to come when you head outside.”