£20m revamp for city centre’s busiest roads

Plans for a multi-million pound transformation of one of Leeds city centre’s busiest roads could double the number of bus users in just seven years, a report has claimed.

The Headrow City Centre Gateway is set to go before planning chiefs at West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) next week, and looks set to cost around £20m.

Proposed improvements include widening footpaths, new public open spaces, improved pedestrian crossings and protected cycle lanes. Changes will also be made to on-street parking, taxi provisions and bus routes.

As well as the Headrow, the work will take in other parts of the city centre, including Westgate, Vicar Lane, New Briggate, Cookridge Street, Harrison Street and Eastgate.

A report into the plans, set to go before WYCA’s investment committee, claims the changes could double the number of bus users by 2026, reduce cross-city journey times and help improve air quality.

Detailed plans on how roads are likely to be altered are set to be released over the coming months. Work is hoped to be complete by June 2020.

The report from WYCA states: “The strategic case for the Headrow Gateway scheme has a clear fit with the Leeds City Region Strategic Economic Plan, specifically enhancing the transport network, reducing congestion and carbon emissions, and encouraging active travel through improved cycling and pedestrian facilities.”

The scheme is set to go before WYCA’s investment committee on Wednesday, January 9.