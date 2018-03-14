2018 Leeds Sports Awards: All the winners in full

Leeds’ sporting stars were hailed at the 2018 Leeds Sports Awards tonight where gymnast Nile Wilson wheeled away with the Sportsman of the Year accolade.

The awards, sponsored by Leeds BID and supported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, were held at the First Direct Arena.

Wilson required surgery after snapping ankle ligaments last January but recovered to compete at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October where he finished sixth in the all around final.

The 22-year-old was one of seven finalists and beat off competition including Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson and boxer Josh Warrington ahead of his IBF featherweight world title fight with Lee Selby in May.

Check out the gallery for ALL the winners of the awards across every category.