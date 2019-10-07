20 of the best places for lunch in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews
Looking for somewhere to stop for a bite to eat in the colder weather?
Monday 07 October 2019 12:58
Check out some of these top-rated lunch cafes and restaurants in Leeds, as rated by TripAdvisor users.
1. Salami & Co, Market Place, Otley
You may have to venture a little further than the centre for this dog-friendly cafe, but its worth it. Rated the best cafe in Leeds for lunch, one reviewer called it: 10/10 on every visit.
2. Ira Bs, Chelwood Drive
Ira Bs is a Jewish snack bar based just off Street Lane, and has rave reviews on TripAdvisor. One happy diner wrote: A quaint cafe and takeaway serving the best food this side of a New York deli.
3. Residence 74 Cafe and Bar, Otley Old Road
With 111 five-star reviews, Residence 74 is the third most popular Leeds lunch spot on TripAdvisor. Customers loved the stylish feel and friendly service.
4. Poco Sicilian Street Food, Kirkstall Road
Serving up Sicilian delights like arancini, focaccine sandwiches and pollo arrosto, Poco Sicilian is a popular Leeds lunch spot, with one review calling their pizzas the Godfather of all home made pizzas.
