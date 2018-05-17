17-year-old has sentence almost doubled after three shootings in Huddersfield

A 17-year-old has had his sentence increased after being jailed for firearms offences in West Yorkshire.

Javarni Cato pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life over an incident on February 28, 2017 in Huddersfield.

-> Leeds woman blinded after fellow sex worker attacked her with 90p cleaner from Wilkos during crack smoking

Today a judge at the Court Of Appeal increased Cato’s sentence from five years and four months to nine years.

On 22nd July 2017 on Dalton Fold Road, police received a call that shots had been fired from a car at two young girls who ran into a nearby garden.

The second incident happened five days later on 27th July and a taxi driver picked up four males from a house in Dalton and drove them to Holays; the men got out of the car and a vehicle passed the taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

Shots were fired towards the taxi and resulted in serious injuries to the taxi driver as the pellets were lodged in his back.

The final incident happened on the same day (27th July), police received reports of a firearms discharge on New House Crescent in Deighton.

Three victims were sat in a black VW Golf when they were approached by a group of males; as they drove off, shots were fired at the car.

-> Charles Bronson to stand trial in Leeds over alleged attack at Wakefield's 'monster mansion' prison

Cato, of Kingstanding, Birmingham, was charged in connection to all three firearms discharges in Holays, New House Crescent and Dalton Fold Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, who led the investigation, said:

“I am glad that the judge has increased the sentence as we didn’t feel that the original term truly reflected the seriousness of the crime.

“We worked closely with the review unit in London to successfully appeal this case.

“This nine year sentence demonstrates to the communities of Kirklees how seriously we take firearms offences and that we will bring offenders to justice.

“It should be a warning to those who carry weapons with the intent to cause fear, that we will do everything within our power to detect those responsible and bring them to justice.

“At West Yorkshire Police, we have a specialist Firearms Prevent Team which is committed to conducting detailed and thorough investigations in to all firearms discharges.

“I would like to thank the public for their support during this investigation and the information that has been provided to the police last summer.

-> RAF Royal flight visits Leeds Bradford Airport

“If you have information about the illegal possession or storage of any firearm, contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”