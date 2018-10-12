16-year-old Lovell Park stab victim stable in hospital as knife found at scene

A knife has been found following a stabbing in a Leeds city centre park as the teenage victim becomes stable in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a knife was found at the scene in Lovell Park by forensic experts and that the victim, a 16-year-old boy, is now in a stable condition in hospital.

A cordon was in place for most of the afternoon as forensic officers combed the area for evidence and the teenager was said to be in a serious condition.

They were called at around 2pm on Thursday, October 11 to the park just off North Street, by ambulance staff treating the boy for stab wounds.

A cordon was in place for most of the afternoon as forensic officers combed the area for evidence and the teenager was said to be in a serious condition.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing. A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180508838 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

READ: "Shocking and worrying": Reaction as 16-year-old stabbed in Leeds Lovell Park