15 of the healthiest restaurants in Leeds

Have your say

If you’re planning to turn over a new leaf and eat a little better in 2018, these healthy Leeds restaurants won’t make you feel like you’re missing out.

SIX

This relatively new addition to Leeds prides itself on its healthy offerings, and boasts a deliciously balanced menu made from the freshest, high quality produce.

Along with a tempting breakfast and dinner menu, you can enjoy a range of organic superfood smoothies and juices, salads and cakes from their healthy cafe and bakery.

Visit: 66-68 Wellington Street, LS1 2EE – sixleeds.com

Global Tribe Café

Catering for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and raw diets, you’ll be spoiled for choice at this cosy and healthy cafe.

From hearty breakfast options, to filling lunches - including soups, sandwiches and salads - you can indulge without feeling guilty.

Visit: 18 Swan Street, LS1 6LG – globaltribecafe.co.uk

Bulgogi Grill

By providing each group of guests with a table top grill, Bulgogi puts you in control of the cooking so you can cook your meal exactly to your liking.

This traditional style of Korean barbecue is a healthier method of cooking, and the accompanying lettuce wraps, rice and special sauces are both tasty and good for you.

Visit: The Arena Quarter, 9 Merrion Way, LS2 8BT – bulgogi-grill.co.uk

Roots and Fruits

Offering a seasonally changing menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes, Roots and Fruits provide a great variety of healthy breakfast and lunch options that are full of flavour.

Try their popular Whole Bowl, with chipotle black beans, brown rice and mango salsa, and topped with guacamole, coconut sour cream, fresh coriander and vegan cheesy sauce.

Visit: 10-11 Grand Arcade, LS1 6PG – rootsandfruits.net

Humpit

Humpit specialises in appetising Mediterranean inspired dishes like hummus, pita bread and falafel.

Since everything on the menu is plant-based, it’s all naturally low in fat and high in protein - simple, yet delicious and nourishing.

Visit: Corn Exchange, Call Lane, LS1 7BR – humpit-hummus.com

Rola Wala

At this popular eatery you can enjoy incredible spice-fuelled Indian street food, all for under 500 calories.

Simply select a base and choose from a range of spiced fillings, topped with fresh salads, herbs, greens and fresh chutneys.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AY – rolawala.com

Banyan

Alongside pies and burgers, Banyan also serve a selection of tasty powerbowls and salads which make healthy eating much more enticing.

Balanced with nourishing vegetables, lean protein and topped with a zesty dressing, salads aren’t the boring option here.

Visit: The Old Post Office, 2 City Square, LS1 2ES / 62 Street Lane, Roundhay, LS8 2DQ – arcinspirations.com

Chop’d

Ideal for an easy lunch or for grabbing a bite to eat on the go, Chop’d offers a great selection of salads, soups, wraps and stews which will fuel you up for the rest of the day.

You can build your own salad and check the nutritional value as you go - perfect if you’re watching what you eat.

Visit: Central Square, Whitehall Road East, LS1 4DL – chopd.co.uk

Bundobust

Well known for their mouth-watering range of vegetarian Indian dishes, at Bundobust you can enjoy a healthy meal without losing the flavour.

Try the paneer and mushroom tikka served with a side of okra fries for something guilt-free and delicious.

Visit: 6 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ – bundobust.com

Filmore and Union

From freshly prepared breakfasts (including scrambled eggs, porridge with seasonal fruits and egg white omelettes) to soups, salads, bagels and gluten-free cakes, you can eat out without worrying at Filmore and Union.

Visit: 6 Harrogate Road, LS17 6PX – filmoreandunion.com

Sociable Folk

Pop in to Sociable Folk for a pot of porridge or granola to kick start your day, or enjoy soups, wraps, flatbreads or one of their famous superfood salads for a healthier lunchtime snack.

Visit: 10 Wellington Place, LS1 4AP – sociablefolk.co.uk

Hessian Café

You’ll find a great array of vegetarian and gluten-free options at this welcoming cafe in Oakwood, which caters for breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

If you’re visiting on an evening, be sure to try their selection of tapas plates, which includes grilled halloumi, king prawns and spiced cauliflower.

Visit: 466 Roundhay Road, Oakwood, LS8 2HU – hessiancafe.co.uk

Itsu

From protein packed salads and sushi, to rice bowls, noodles and filling breakfast pots, you can tuck in to a variety of highly nutritious dishes, which are all low in calories and saturated fat at Itsu.

Visit: 36-38 Commercial Street, LS1 6EX – itsu.com

Inkwell Arts Cafe

As well as an array of creative workshops and activities, Inkwell Arts also provides a friendly cafe with a deliciously healthy vegetarian lunch and breakfast menu.

Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, you can enjoy fresh sandwiches, breakfasts, mezze, veggie burgers and salads here.

Visit: 31 Potternewton Lane, LS7 3LW – inkwellarts.org.uk

Pho

Specialising in Vietnamese street food, Pho offers a nutritious menu of noodle soups, tasty Asian curries, spicy salads and a variety of fresh juices, which can be enjoyed inside or on the go.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen, Commercial Street, LS1 5AY – phocafe.co.uk