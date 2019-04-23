13 pictures which perfectly capture Yorkshire during the scorching Easter bank holiday weekend
The Easter bank holiday weekend brought with it the hottest day of the year so far, bringing people out in their droves across Yorkshire to soak up the sun.
From adventurous outdoor activities, to romantic proposals and dramatic moorland blazes, the weekend was packed with plenty of action. Here are a few pictures which perfectly capture some of the events around Yorkshire over the Easter break.
1. World Coal Carrying Championships
The World Coal Carrying Championships at Gawthorpe saw competitors battle it out in the heat in a race to cross the finish line first, armed with a huge sack of coal.
Firefighters were called to battle a large fire which broke out on Ilkley Moor, spreading across 50 acres of moorland as temperatures soared above 25 degrees. At the height of the blaze, 14 fire engines were at the scene.
Firefighters used a helicopter to drop water on the fire on Ilkley, in an effort to put out the blaze. Nearby residents were ordered to remain inside their homes as West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.