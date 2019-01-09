£125m eco-housing development in Leeds’s South Bank set to welcome first residents

A multi-million pound eco-housing development in Leeds’s South Bank area is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone.

Sustainable housing developer Citu has announced that the first residents are set to move into its £125m Climate Innovation District, between Leeds Dock and South Accommodation Road.

Eighteen of the 520 homes eventually planned for the site are currently being fitted out, having been built using a timber-framed system that ensures high levels of energy efficiency.

The first of the properties – which also feature solar panels and a heat recycling system – are due for completion this month.

Citu managing director Chris Thompson said: “These are the first family homes to be built in Leeds city centre for over 90 years so it’s a significant milestone for both Citu and the city.”

He added: “The first completions will be in January and then we’ll be building more homes to meet the intense interest the District has been generating.

“I honestly believe that the Climate Innovation District is unique in its sustainability, design, construction and location.

“This is going to be a very exciting year for both Citu and our residents.”

The frames used in the construction of the new homes are manufactured just a few hundred metres away from the Climate Innovation District in a bespoke factory called Citu Works.

A new bridge across the River Aire opening this year will cut the cycling time between the development and Leeds City Station to just six minutes.

Stretching from Holbeck to Leeds Dock and running along the southern side of the Aire, the city’s South Bank is being promoted by council bosses as offering some of Europe’s most exciting regeneration opportunities.