£120,000 emergency hub for women sleeping rough in Leeds

A STAY safe hub with five emergency beds for women sleeping rough in Leeds is set to be created.

Leeds City Council has successfully bid for £120,000 of funding from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government to create the resource.

The hub will provide a safe environment for women away from the streets.

During a short stay, clients will be assessed and have a personal plan designed to reduce the likelihood of them rough sleeping in the future.

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's executive member for communities, said: “We welcome news that our funding application for a Stay safe hub for women has been successful.

"It will enable us to provide five additional emergency access beds for females and develop this facility in Leeds.

“It complements our street support work to help rough sleepers, and those at risk of rough sleeping, access the support and settled housing they need to leave the streets for good.”

The bid led by Leeds City Council successfully secured funding from the Government’s Rapid Rehousing Pathway.

The pathway is part of a package of measures designed to ensure people who sleep rough, or are at risk of rough sleeping, rapidly get the support they need, from the streets through to sustained accommodation.

The Government announced in February that Leeds would be one of the 42 early adopters to receive Rapid Rehousing Pathway funding.

Details of the scheme will now be confirmed and the council hopes to see the stay safe hub made available by the summer.

Last week, a new collaboration to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping in Leeds was launched - the latest in a series of city-wide efforts.

The Leeds Homeless Charter was launched during an event at the St George's Centre.

The charter is a set of actions and aims which "act as a foundation" for a wide range of people in the city to work together to tackle homelessness.