Yet the city centre has seen its fair share of high street casualties over the years. READ MORE: The 13 much-loved bars and restaurants that Leeds has lost over the last year

1. Allders The city centre branch closed down in 2005 after the firm went into administration. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Maplin Its store on Regent Street closed last year after the company collapsed into administration in February 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. C&A Nothing short of a Leeds shopping institution.. take a bow C&A. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Woolworths 'Woolies' was a national institution and boasted a number of stores across the city. Will it make a comeback? Watch this space. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more