12 Days of Christmas: Northern Ballet provides our 10 leaping lords

On the YEP’s 10th Day of Christmas, we present to you our version of ‘10 lords-a-leaping’, courtesy of those talented gents at Northern Ballet.

Captured by our equally talented photographer, Tony Johnson, we’re really rather proud of them and we think the dancers deserve to be too.

Members of the company kindly took time out of their busy schedule during their run of The Little Mermaid at Leeds Grand Theatre (which has now ended) to really show off their skills in these sublime pictures.

Leeds-based Northern Ballet has won national acclaim for a number of its performances in recent years, including the poignant The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas and the brooding Casanova.

The dancers in this picture are now enjoying a well-earned three-week break but they will be back on stage in 2018, with a series of performances.

They will return to Leeds Grand Theatre from March 7-14 with a dramatic new performance, Jayne Eyre, during which the dancers will bring the classic tale of romance, jealousy and dark secrets to life.

On March 16 and 17, Northern Ballet will bring dance history to the heart of Yorkshire as they perform a tribute to internationally celebrated choreographer Sir Kenneth MacMillan, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his death. The Company’s world-class dancers will showcase their exceptional abilities as they perform pieces by one of the art form’s most influential and respected choreographers.

The Little Mermaid, Northern Ballet’s reimagining of the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, choreographed by David Nixon OBE and performed to an original score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, will be at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre from March 22-24.

Tickets for both the Leeds performances are on sale now and can be booked at leedsgrandtheatre.com or by calling 0844 848 2700.

For more information on Northern Ballet’s other 2018 performances, see their website: northernballet.com.