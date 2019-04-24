11 of the best gluten-free restaurants in Leeds

Dining out should be something to look forward to, but if you’re following a specific diet, it can sometimes be more of a pain than an enjoyable treat.
Luckily, whether you’re a coeliac or just cutting gluten from your diet, you will be well catered for in these Leeds eateries.
1. The Oxford Place
Being 100 per cent gluten-free, diners have an unmatched array of choice at this restaurant and don't have to worry about cross-contamination. From gourmet burgers and sandwiches, to decadent desserts, there is something for all.
Offering a dedicated gluten-free menu comprising brunch, lunch, tapas, burgers, mains, puddings and sharing platters, there is no shortage of delicious options to be enjoyed in this quirky, atmospheric eatery.
Diners can step back in time to the glamorous 1920s and indulge in moreish Italian cuisine at Bibis. Gluten-free adaptable items are clearly marked on the menu for ease, including pasta, steak, chicken and seafood.