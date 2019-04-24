10 of the best curry houses in Leeds

Indian cuisine has become a firm British favourite, loved for its hot and spicy flavours and exciting ingredients.
Set your taste buds alight at one of these Leeds curry houses and enjoy a meal that packs a punch.
1. Bengal Brasserie
From traditional dishes, including spicy chicken deshi and tandoori curry, laced with garlic, ginger, cumin and fresh herbs, to the red-hot Rogan Josh (named after the famous Leeds boxer), the menu is full of variety and flavour.
Inspired by the traditional flavours of Kerala cooking, the menu comprises both meat and vegetarian dishes made special by the restaurants tasty sauces and spices. Be sure to give the signature fish dish, Meen Koottan, a try.
Established in 1976, this small but cosy eatery has a long standing reputation for delivering great food and great service, and dishes up a superb selection of curries, ranging from mild to the eye-watering vindaloo.
Specialising in Indian street food and craft beer, this eatery offers an innovative take on some of Indias best loved dishes. The menu is entirely vegetarian with plenty of choice, but the onion gobi bhaji bhaji is a standout.