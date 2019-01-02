1,200-car Stourton park and ride scheme set to be given the go-ahead by planners

PROPOSALS to build a 1,200 space park and ride scheme at Stourton, next to junction seven of the M621, are set to get the official go-ahead from city planners tomorrow - subject to a raft of conditions.

As previously reported by the YEP, the Leeds City Council scheme has been in the pipeline for some time, and is backed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

The scheme would cover a vast swathe of land enclosed by the motorway and the A61 to the north and east, and Hunslet Cemetery and Belle Isle Community Enterprise Centre to the west, almost 14 hectares in total. It would also include a terminal building with a shop/cafe and toilets. A high-frequency bus service will run between the site and the city centre via the A61.

A report set to go before the City Plans Panel on Thursday recommends councillors approve the scheme, work for which is set to begin in the summer, but subject to a list of conditions in a bid to placate objectors, who sent in more than 200 letters of against the plans, with concerns about extra traffic levels, pollution and other issues.

The conditions include measures to “preserve and enhance” the settling of Hunslet Cemetery; the retention of some trees on the land; drainage measures to minimise flood risk and adequate provision for disabled parking.

Limits will also be made on construction times.