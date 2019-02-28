A Leeds charity has been awarded a grant of more than £80,000 to deliver a project commemorating the lives of the city’s first generation Jamaicans.

The Jamaica Society Leeds has received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £81,900 for the Eulogy project.

Susan Pitter

It aims to celebrate the lives, heritage and contributions of those who made the journey from the Caribbean island and who have since passed away.

Supported through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will work with the society’s members, the local community, and families of first generation Jamaicans no longer with us to gather the content in their funeral programmes – often elaborate printed booklets common in Jamaican and other Caribbean communities.

Among first generation Jamaicans celebrated are Daniel ‘Sunny Man’ Bloomfield, who came to Leeds from Jamaica in 1954.

His elaborately designed funeral programme is typical for Jamaican and other Caribbean funerals.

Reverend Dorothy Stewart, chair of the Jamaica Society Leeds, said: “Eulogy will help us to capture the individual stories of the city’s first generation Jamaicans, who arrived as young people, some pre-Windrush, and often spent their last days here.

“Many who are still with us are in their 80s and 90s. They hold the memories, heritage and traditions they brought with them from Jamaica, which we should preserve for today and for future generations.”

Typical to the funeral programmes are printed and read eulogies, and photos taken shortly after arrival to send home to family back in Jamaica.

The content collected will be showcased at the Eulogy Exhibition from August 1 to September 1 at Room 700 in Leeds Central Library. It will run alongside mini versions in community locations and will also feature in a Eulogy book.

Susan Pitter, Eulogy programme director and exhibition curator, said: “Eulogy will not be mournful. It will be a touching, uplifting tribute to a generation, which includes my own parents, who left everything and everyone 5,000 miles behind to answer Britain’s call to its Commonwealth citizens. What’s great about Eulogy is that it crosses generations, tells stories that anyone can relate to and reflects not only the DNA of the Jamaican community - but of the city too.”

