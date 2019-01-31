“It’s a hidden gem,” says the manager of Printworks Kitchen & Bar, which is part of Leeds City College’s city centre campus. A stone’s throw from Crown Point Shopping Centre, it is quite possibly one of the nicest cafes I’ve been to in ages.

The building itself dates from 1881 and was part of the industrial powerhouse which defined the city in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Inside, it is now a happy mis-match of past and present. Gaping ceilings expose original brickwork, plaster and iron girders, even drainpipes. We’ve seen this before a million times in countless cafes and restaurants - the ‘post-industrial chic’ look is a leitmotif of our times. But some of those other places try too hard, to the point where imitation replaces authenticity. Not here. Here they have taken a shell, knocked the cobwebs off and simply adorned the rest in some really quite complementary furniture and object d’art.

The chairs look like they’re wearing tweed, there’s a piano in the corner, rustic furniture placed hither and thither, a chandelier twinkling over in one corner and dabs of modern art to keep the whole thing on an even keel. It’s also got oceans of space. There are 60 covers but even then the solid wood floor meanders lazily around nests of tables and their country gent chairs. All of this and I’ve not even mentioned the light, which gushes in through a central atrium and tall, broad windows near the stainless steel clad service counter: it feels wonderfully refreshing and yet venture deeper into the main seating area and you will find cosy little corners in which to seclude yourself. All of which brings me neatly onto the food, which is downright outstanding.

There are a number of menus: breakfast, buffet, lunch, afternoon tea, plus some for special events. The lunch menu offers chicken and bacon Caesar salad, blue cheese burger (for a remarkable £6.75) and fish n’ chips (£6.75), however, I arrived pre-noon and so went for the Printworks King’s Breakfast (£5.95), which is smoked salmon on sourdough toast with avocado, cucumber ribbons, tomato salsa and two poached eggs, done to perfection. That, served with a flat white, brought my bill to £7.90. However, on the way out, I was tempted by home made apple pies (a steal at £2 each), a Scotch egg which looked like it had been made with passion (£1.95) and a solid looking Cornish pasty for an astonishingly cheap £1.50. I thought I was done but as I turned to leave, there were loaves of fresh baked bread, still scattered with flour… for 50p a loaf. Unheard of. So, I spent another £7.95 on that lot and enjoyed all of it later on. In short, if you’re in town and certainly if you’re at Crown Point and want somewhere pretty special (and cheap) to dine, this is it.

Score: 5/5

Printworks Kitchen & Bar, Hunslet Road, Leeds