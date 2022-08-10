Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a first round that saw nine Championship teams shockingly fall at the first hurdle, the Carabao Cup continues on with the second round of fixtures.

Carabao is the sponsor for the League Cup this year, having been the official sponsors since the 2017/18 season. The deal is set to last until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

As Leeds United plays its football in the Premier League, the highest tier of English football, the team did not have to compete in the first round, automatically qualifying for the second round of the competition.

However, because Leeds United did not qualify for any European competitions last year, it did not receive a bye for this round.

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The second round draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup will take place at the conclusion of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland first round tie, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

Therefore, the draw should take place at around 9:45pm - no later than 10pm (assuming there is no lengthy penalty shootout at the end of any of the preceding games).

What number is Leeds United in the Carabao Cup second round draw?

Leeds United will be represented by ball number ten in the draw.

Subheading: What channel is the Carabao Cup second round draw on?

The draw will be available for viewing on Sky Sports Football, immediately following the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland game.

Alternatively, you can watch the results of the draw live on Twitter or on the BBC Sport website.

Who could Leeds United be drawn against?

Unfortunately, one of Leeds’ most local rivals, Huddersfield Town, was knocked out in the first round after taking a 4-1 hammering at home to Preston North End.

This aside, Leeds could still be drawn up against some other nearby rivals - including Bradford City, who stunned Hull City to progress through to the second round.

The teams that enter the competition in the third round are as follows:

- Liverpool

- Manchester City

- Chelsea

- Tottenham Hotspur

- Arsenal

- Manchester United

- West Ham United

These teams automatically qualify for the third round due to them qualifying for a European competition last season. This includes the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.