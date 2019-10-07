Zumu leads for Leeds in new awards

A Leeds restaurant is in the running for an award, after many people cast their votes in its favour.

Food lovers across the city gave the thumbs-up to Zumu on Scott Hall Street, to push the eatery in to the final of Deliveroo’s inaugural Restaurant Awards.

The shortlist of restaurants was chosen after the first round of public voting which involved 25,000-plus people across the UK, and resulted in just over 100 finalists selected from more than 400 hopefuls.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards will highlight the cuisine of some of the best British restaurants, bringing together culinary talent from across the country.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 17.

This celebration of UK restaurants, from family-run independents to high street favourites, includes categories that reflect traditional tastes and the latest food trends, from Best Burger and Best Brunch to Best Vegan Offering and Most Instagram­mable Dish.

The evening will be hosted by the star of the West End’s Waitress and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts, with a panel of judges including restaurant critic Giles Coren, founder and CEO of Ceviche, Martin Morales, and restaurateur, TV presenter and cook Jasmine Hemsley.

Mr Morales said: “Since launching our first restaurant Ceviche in 2012, we now have five café-restaurants serving authentic Peruvian recipes and those with a modern twist. We appreciate how much winning a public-voted award like this would mean to all those nominated.”