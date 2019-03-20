Your chance to ride behind iconic locomotive on TV's famous railway - how to get tickets

TV sensation, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, still has tickets available for passengers to ride behind iconic locomotive, 60009 Union of South Africa.

Tickets to travel behind the LNER Class A4 steam locomotive, which is one of only six surviving A4s, are priced from £30 for adults and £15 for children.

Union of South Africa services will depart at 9:30am, 12:40pm and 3.40pm from Grosmont Station on March 30, 31 and April 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 April.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “It’s always a fantastic occasion when we kick start the season with a guest engine and we very much look forward to welcoming both heritage rail enthusiasts and families to ride behind such a unique locomotive. Also, visitors can get a real taste of railway life by tuning in to the second series of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, airing this spring.

The first of the six-part documentary series sees the railway addressing the challenges of keeping trains operating through a National Park during a heatwave in the peak timetable. Locomotive 5428 Eric Treacy makes a return to traffic and Engine Shed Manager, Piglet, visits Erica the cat, after retiring from the Motive Power Depot after 15 years of service..

NYMR has also added an additional Union of South Africa hauled afternoon tea Service on Thursday April 4. With the first one selling out, another opportunity like this may not be seen for some time. Seats are limited.

Group rates can be requested on bookings of 20 or more by telephoning or emailing info@nymr.co.uk

Children are aged between four and 15 years old. Under four can travel for free when seated on the lap of a paying adult.