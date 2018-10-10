Young drivers 6.5 times more at risk

Young drivers in Yorkshire are being urged to Go Sober for October - and the rest of the year - if they’re planning on getting behind the wheel.

The appeal, from insurethebox, comes as new data has revealed that young drivers are 6.5 times more likely to get into an accident, as the result of drink driving, than someone in their 40.

And it’s not just about leaving the car behind on a night out – with statistics showing that the majority of drink driving penalties happen the morning after.

Simon Rewell, road safety manager at insurethebox, said: “Reducing road deaths and reducing drink driving are intrinsically linked. We know that telematics has the ability to change driver behaviour, and therefore has a powerful role to play in helping save lives. We also know that male drivers are most at risk of getting behind the wheel after having a drink, although females are also at risk.”

The majority of drink drive penalties happen in the early hours of Saturdays and Sundays, times that are proven to be the most dangerous for young drivers, even before adding the judgment impairing effects of alcohol. Analysis of insurethebox claims data shows accident risk increases three-fold at night for the under 25s compared to an increase of 50 per cent for over 25s - with the extra experience of older drivers leaving them better equipped for the challenges of driving in the dark.

If alcohol is involved, the youngest drivers see their accident risk rocket. When young people take to the roads, after even just one drink, they are putting themselves, their friends and other road users in potentially grave danger.

Simon added: “Drink driving is just not worth the risk. As well as significantly increasing the possibility of an accident, the impact of being found guilty of drink driving could include imprisonment, a fine of up to £2,500, a driving ban, and an increased insurance premium.”