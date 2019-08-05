Stunning photos showcasing the best of Yorkshire this summer will be put on display by Britain’s biggest house builders – and could see the winning photographer ‘snap up’ a cash prize.

Housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – part of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East and West – are hosting a region-wide photography competition to find the very best of talent in amateur photographers and budding instagrammers.

The competition winner will receive 100.

If you love the fells and dales and spending time in the great outdoors, your best summer 2019 photo could be a winner.

Organisers say they want to see local people, families and friends to embrace the splendour and beauty of the region and capture what makes Yorkshire special.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East commented: “This competition offers a unique opportunity for people to promote hidden gems within their local community. We encourage people of all ages to get, and hope to see examples of local wildlife, historical buildings and architecture within the entries.”

The competition winner will receive £100, and photographs will be in show homes and sales offices around the region, to show the very best of Yorkshire’s great communities.

What do I need to do?

The competition runs from Monday, August 5, to Saturday, August 31.

Send your meaningful and high-quality images to YorkshirePR@barratthomes.co.uk with a brief description of the photo along with your full name, contact details and where the photograph was taken.

Ian Ruthven, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West added: “We’re very excited to see everyone’s entries and look forward to showcasing local talent from across the region in our show homes and sales offices in the near future.”

Winners will be announced in the week commencing September 2 and arrangements will be made for the winners to visit their luxury print displayed in pride of place on a development in their local community and receive their cash prize.

For full T&Cs and entry details, please visit: https://bit.ly/2YwMNAW

For more information about Barratt Developments, please visit: www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk