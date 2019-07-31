Yard & Coop giving out free fried chicken in Leeds for one day only

Have your say

Great news for chicken lovers - this restaurant is giving out 1,000 free pieces of fried chicken in Leeds, but it is for one day only.

Yard & Coop will be giving out free pieces of buttermilk fried chicken on Saturday, August 10.

And don't worry - if you think you'll still feel peckish, they are throwing in a free portion of chips too.

The free chicken is first come, first serve and the fun is over once all the chicken thighs have gone.

To claim some free chicken, visit the website and complete the form.

Then it is a case of going down to the restaurant and picking up your free grub.

The chicken giveaway begins at 12pm.

Yard & Coop, 6-8 Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1 6PQ