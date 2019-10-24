WIN meal for four at award winning Tharavadu Indian restaurant in Leeds

Our winner will get a meal for four - to the value of £100 plus a bottle of house wine - at the Leeds city centre venue in Mill Hill.

This unique Indian restaurant doesn't serve up tikka masala, jalfrezi and nan breads.

It offers spicy cuisine from India's south-western Kerala coastline, where dishes are based on rice, fish, poultry and vegetarian delicacies.

Check out its signature Dosa pancakes - the length of your arm - with aromatic chutney and a masala filling of vegetables and potatoes.

This really is one of the hottest tickets with booking essential to experience its unique menu, top chefs. luxury surroundings and top class service which has seen it win many awards.

Tharavadu is a multiple Best Indian Restaurant winner of the YEP's Oliver Awards and honours include it being recommended in the Michelin Restaurant Guide now for four consecutive years - 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Famous diners have included TV's Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

Leeds award winning Tharavadu celebrating its fifth birthday in Mill Hill

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln with a member of staff at Tharavadu