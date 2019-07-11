Why San Miguel is giving out free beer at Classic Ibiza at Harewood House next weekend

San Miguel are set to hand out 2,000 cans of San Miguel alcohol-free beer to designated drivers attending Classic Ibiza at Harewood House next weekend.

Classic Ibiza will return for its second year at Harewood House, the iconic West Yorkshire venue.

The Urban Soul Orchestra conducted by Stephen Hussey will entertain a capacity audience of dance music fans with classic Ibiza anthems in an open-air concert.

San Miguel has partnered with Drinkaware, the UK-wide alcohol education charity to raise awareness of responsible driving around the Classic Ibiza series.

Classic Ibiza will host tens of thousands of consumers across seven events this summer.

Drinkaware CEO, Elaine Hindal, commented: “We expect a significant number of Classic Ibiza attendees to drive to Harewood House, and this is an excellent initiative to emphasise the importance of drink-free driving. We know that alcohol can slow down the mind and body’s responses, so the safest thing to do is to avoid alcohol if you are driving.

"At Drinkaware we also encourage people to take more drink-free days each week to improve health and wellbeing.”

Dharmesh Rana, Director of Marketing, World Beer at Carlsberg UK, commented: “We believe experiences such as Classic Ibiza should be enjoyed responsibly. As a business we are striving to be at the forefront of responsible drinking – this initiative is part of Carlsberg UK’s Together Towards Zero strategy, and is aligned with our commitment towards zero irresponsible drinking.

"We are delighted to have Drinkaware and Classic Ibiza on board, along with those music fans that are driving – we hope they take up our offer to enjoy the taste of a crisp ice-cold San Miguel 0,0%.”