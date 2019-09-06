Why gin lovers will be raising a glass at Trinity Leeds this weekend

Gin fans will be heading to Trinity Leeds this weekend for a festival dedicated to the tantalising tipple.

More than 50 gins from around the world will be on offer at the three day festival which runs until Sunday, September 8.

Fatty's organic gin is one of dozens on offer at the festival.

In partnership with The Gin Lounge, The Gin Festival brand include Hinch Distillery, Hotham’s Gin, J.P Adlam and Cooper Kind - all perfectly paired with a Double Dutch tonic.

READ MORE: Menswear brand Made By Everyone opens pop-up store at Trinity Leeds

Alongside infused gins and cocktails, visitors will be able to try their hand at masterclasses hosted by industry experts as well as indulge in a variety of street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen, including Let’s Go Ostrich, The Cheese Yard, Dog Almighty, Sri Non Kitchen and Ripple and Roll, alongside its permanent outlets.

READ MORE: 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Gin events have proved incredibly popular with our visitors in the past, so we wanted to host an eye-catching event to celebrate the juniper berry drink in all its glory. We’re confident our customers will enjoy trying the wide variety of gins on offer. Hosting the festival within Trinity Kitchen means you’re in the perfect location to tuck into some mouth-watering street food afterwards.”

Prices start from £5 and tickets are available online via Eventbrite: eventbrite.co.uk/e/trinity-leeds-gin-festival-6th-8th-september-tickets-63335377820

All tickets include entry to the event, The Gin Festival booklet, a gin and tonic on arrival and a gin glass to take home.