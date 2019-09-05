Want to get paid to fly to Dubai? Emirates hiring men and women at Leeds recruitment day

International airline Emirates is looking for men and women for new cabin crew positions and is holding a recruitment day in Leeds on Friday.

The airline says the hiring spree is due to the ‘recent addition of new routes to the Emirates network’ and benefits will include free shared accomodation in Dubai.

Candidates must meet several strict criteria - including having an arm reach of at least 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Applicants must also be at least 21 years old.

The open day is being held at Hilton hotel in Leeds city centre, Granary Wharf, from 9am Friday.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, said: “This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants need to arrive at the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend.”