Ice arrives in Leeds as Ice Cube skate rink opens

One of Leeds popular winter attractions opened today as the Ice Cube returned to Millennium Square.

The ice rink, now in its 19th year, is bigger than ever this year with a new transparent roof to protect skaters and the ice from rain.

Opening of Ice Cube Leeds in Millennium Square, Leeds. Pictured Karen Woodford, having fun with daughter Amalie, aged 3, of Roundhay, Leeds.

The YEP took to the ice to talk to some of the year’s first skaters.

Katie Ally, 30, from Leeds said: "I came here last year for the first time and I have come back this year, because I really enjoyed it.

“I came to skate on the ice rink with my friends and we're looking forward to going on the slide later."

As well as skating, guests can also enjoy the Radio Aire Ice Slide and a selection of other winter-themed family rides for children of all ages.

Opening of Ice Cube Leeds in Millennium Square, Leeds. Pictured Harry Greaves, 21, having fun on the ice.

Ayasha Begun, 18 from Leeds said: "We couldn't wait as we know that the ice rink is here every year.

“This is my first time skating ever, so my friends are trying to teach me how to do it, but I find it very hard.

“But I think having the ice rink here is really good for the community, especially children."

Grace Hogan, 18, from Thornton-le-Dale, said: “I’ve not been in a while so it’s nice to be back on the ice.

Opening of Ice Cube Leeds in Millennium Square, Leeds. Pictured Aydan Johnstone, of Australia, slowly making his way around the rink.

“I’ve been coming since about 2014, each year I think I’m getting better.

“It’s nice to do something a bit different when you come to town.

Lindsy Woods, 42, from Pudsey had brought her two children to the ice rink.

She said: “We come every year, my daughter’s learnt to skate this year so she’s finally got her independence and is on par with her brother.

Opening of Ice Cube Leeds in Millennium Square, Leeds. Pictured Karen Woodford, having fun with daughter Amalie, aged 3, of Roundhay, Leeds.

“It brings everybody out and gives people something different to try.”

Neil Moor, 48, from Roundhay, was also skating with his family.

He said: “We come every year. Our daughter did learn to skate sessions here. It’s a shame Leeds doesn’t have its own ice rink all the time.”

For the second year, Saturday and Sunday mornings will host penguin club when children can try the ice for the first time with the assistance of the popular penguin skating aids.

There will also be a dedicated accessible session every Thursday morning at 10am that is suitable for wheelchair users and other disabled persons.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin is Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families.

Opening of Ice Cube Leeds in Millennium Square, Leeds. Pictured Tony Boynton, Ice Aid Managing Director, trying out the ice.

She said: “We’re extremely lucky to have such a unique space at the heart of Leeds where we can host an exciting and varied programme of events which brings children and families together year after year.”

Tickets are available to purchase online and on site and start at £7.