VIDEO: Leeds based Riva Homes is redefining living with luxury new homes

RIVA Homes, the Leeds based award winning house builder, is redefining living with luxury new developments in the region.

It's latest site - at Knowl Park Gardens, in Mirfield - has proved to be spectacular success with spacious four, five and six bedroom homes selling fast, with prices from £315,000 t0 £849,000. See rivahomes.co.uk.

The range of high-spec semi-detached and detached homes – some with separate self-contained annex – offer a unique chance to enjoy living in one of the town’s most desirable locations.

Other Riva Homes sites include Snelsins View, with four and five bedrooms, from £575,000 to £625,000 in Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton - CLICK HERE.

Coming soon is a new development of four and five bedroom homes, prices to be confirmed, at Skelmanthorpe - CLICK HERE.

And a new 22 plot site of two, three, four and five bedroom Riva Homes will be built at Gomersal - CLICK HERE.

Knowl Park Gardens features an unrivalled high specification, including spacious Siematic kitchens fitted with Siemens kitchen appliances and attractive quartz worktops.

Stunning extra touches include impressive bi-fold doors, Porcelonosa tiles and attractive RAK sanitaryware.

Modern technology is incorporated throughout with energy efficient underfloor heating, intelligent lighting and built in ceiling mounted speakers.

It's signature range includes the highly desired Sunningdale, priced around £849,000 - the show home at Knowl Park, open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm -

This stunning five bedroom home is arranged over three floors - the principle floor has a large open plan kitchen living space, lounge, utility, pantry, WC and study.

The first floor has three double bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms and large dressing room to the master.

The second floor has two very large bedrooms and there is a further bathroom. With a triple garage and separate bedroom self contained annex. This is the most flexible new home available and is guaranteed to impress.

To see all this and more pop down to the Show Home open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

Other highly sought after Riva Homes properties include the Addington, priced £597,999, a one of a kind, with its large open plan living kitchen, a great utility space and large bi-folds doors bring the garden inside.

The lounge is light and airy, combined with an integral double garage.

To the first floor, the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large balcony, the remaining three double bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and some share the large house bathroom, kerb appeal in abundance.

The Walton, from £575,000 is a stunning flour bedroom home that comes with a detached double garage and spacious gardens. The ground floor has a large open plan Kitchen living space, lounge, utility, WC and study.

On the first floor there are four large double bedrooms with the master bedroom having a walk through dressing room leading to an impressive en-suite with free standing bath.

There is a second en-suite bedroom and a large family bathroom. This is one of the most flexible new homes available and is guaranteed to impress.

The Sherwood, at £625,000, is built in a classic style, featuring balanced grand elevations mixed with a modern interior. This five bedroom detached home has a large open plan living, kitchen, dining space, separate study and utility room.

On the first floor there are five double bedrooms with the master bedroom and bedroom two having separate dressing areas and en-suites. A large family bathroom serves the other three bedrooms making the Sherwood a fantastic family home.

Riva was established in 2014, but its forward thinking team has over 30 years experience in construction and residential developments. It has quickly gained a reputation for building exciting and beautiful high quality homes.

The in-house design team at Riva Homes works one-on-one with home buyers to create a unique individual aesthetic for each new property.

Only the best materials are used, with everything hand select to provide an unrivalled specification, combined with building in the finest locations across Yorkshire.

Amazing design is a fundamental principle of any Riva Home, as clearly demonstrated in the look, feel and internal layout of its properties.

Riva Homes leadership team and experienced project managers provide the vision and execution expertise to create outstanding new buildings and homes in West Yorkshire and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Its in-house sales and marketing team is available seven days a week to assist buyers.

Riva Homes also work with a separate company called PX Partnership, to provide a Move Assist programme. This allows house movers to sell their house quickly, stress free and without the costs of estate agents.

With the Government backed Help to Buy scheme you can move in to a new Riva home with as little as a five per cent deposit

Currently, the Help to Buy scheme is available to everyone, not just first time buyers to properties valued up to £600k.

