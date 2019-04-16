VIDEO: Don’t extend your house without considering these three things, warn home improvement experts EYG

If your home is starting to feel a bit on the small size, you’re not alone.

This is the reason why hundreds of homeowners across Yorkshire put their home up for sale each month.



Unfortunately, the hassle and expense associated with moving house means it’s not always an option for thousands more.



Thankfully, home improvement experts EYG believe that extending your property is the most cost-effective solution to the age-old problem of not having enough room.



But before you pick up the phone and call in the design experts, they warn there are three things you MUST consider to ensure your extension’s a success.



“Setting a suitable budget – which is realistic enough to carry out the required work – is the single most important thing to do when extending your home,” says Nicola Arnott, head of interior design at EYG.



“If you’re on a budget, building a conservatory is often the best way to get the most room for your money because most don’t need planning permission.



“Orangery extensions cost more than a conservatory on a like-for-like size basis, but they’re a great investment because they can often improve the overall value of your home by more than the price you pay.”



Once the budget’s been finalised, it’s time to consider what you’ll use the extra space for.



According to EYG, the three most popular reasons for extending a home are:



* To create a new kitchen-dining/entertaining area



* Wanting a playroom or family room.



* Needing extra living space to sit and relax.



The earlier you decide how the new space will be used, the better as this allows means the final design will be best suited to your needs.



The roof is always the crowning glory on any new home extension – which is why EYG believe it’s important to choose wisely.



Most of the orangeries which EYG build feature a stylish roof lantern, creating a light and airy feel – and acting as a stunning focal point.



However, there are a few more options when it comes to conservatories.



Mrs Arnott explained: “Conservatories can now come fitted with an energy-efficient glass roof, a tiled roof or a Hybrid option - made up of glazed and plastered panels.



“Unlike the old polycarbonate roofs of the past, which were cold and draughty, each of these options allow homeowners to use their living space all year round.



“Everyone has their own taste and style, but it pays to do a bit of research about all the options available before making your mind up.”



For more information about the conservatory roofing options available, visit www.eygwindows.co.uk.



So, what advice would EYG give to someone who’s about to embark on an ambitious home improvement project?



“Each homeowner obviously has their own reasons for needing more space, but the key to a successful project is making the right choices during the planning stage,” said Mrs Arnott.



“Poor choices can often prove expensive to fix afterwards. At EYG, we reduce the risks of making a costly mistake by offering a complete project management service - from planning to completion.



“We tell customers how long the build will take, advise whether planning permission is needed and secure all the necessary documents so the finished room not only looks amazing – it is also 100% compliant.



“We believe this attention to detail is vitally important – because it makes sure that someone’s dream home improvement doesn’t turn into a nightmare.”



For free expert advice about how to plan your orangery extension or conservatory project, visit www.eygwindows.co.uk or call EYG on 0800 181888.

