Trinity Leeds are offering 25 percent off in some stores to people who work in the city

We all love a discount or bargain when we're indulging in a little retail therapy.

Saving a couple of quid here and there is a great feeling, particularly when it comes a surprise at the till.

With that in mind, Trinity Leeds have decided to put on an event which will allow people who work in the city to receive a 25 percent discount is some outlets, for one night only.

The 'Work Perk Wednesday' takes place on Wednesday March 6 between the hours of 5pm and 8pm.

to be eligible, simply head over the the Trinity Leeds website here, and fill in the online form.

Simples!

The Trinity Leeds website says: "Over 40 exclusive fashion and food offers on the night, including up to 25% off at the likes of Marks & Spencer, NYX Professional Makeup, Victoria Secret and Crafthouse.



The first 200 people who make it through the doors on the night will also receive a £5 gift card.