Looking for a good spot to soak up the rays next year?
We have picked our top 8 holiday destinations to jet off to- take a look at the full list of destinations on the LBA website.
1. Tenerife
The most popular holiday destination in the Canary Islands, Tenerife is a gorgeous Atlantic community that benefits from the tropical weather of the equator. Find a perfect balance between culture, party and relaxation when there, and admire their vibrant carnival scene during the evenings whilst enjoying the delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Average temperature in April: 18 degrees celsius.
2. Gran Canaria, Las Palmas
Las Palmas is thought to have the best weather in the world, so if you're looking for sunshine during the Easter holidays you've struck gold. With a plethora of beautiful hotels and cultural hotspots, explore Gran Canaria's local boutiques and stylish restaurants with marina views as you get lost in the winding streets. Average temperature in April: 20 degrees celsius.
3. Ibiza
Ibiza may be known for its world-renowned nightlife but the island has plenty more to offer. Exceptional restaurants? Check. Fantastic beaches? Check. Adventuring opportunities? Check. Your chance of rain? It sits at a lowly chance of 1/10 year round. This island is the perfect honeymoon, anniversary or ‘you time’ hotspot. Average temperature in April: 16 degrees celsius.
4. Rome
With fascinating history, religion and jaw-dropping architecture, Rome is one of the world's most impressive historical destinations. Any first time traveller new to the area simply must see three things: the Vatican, the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel. For lovers of fashion there are also plenty of shops to dive into as well as some great food hubs along the way. Average temperature in April: 14 degrees celsius.