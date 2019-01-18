Vote for your favourite Yorkshire landmarks in BBC Countryfile Awards as shortlist is announced

BBC Countryfile Magazine has announced a shortlist of mighty landmarks, outstanding national parks, beautiful nature reserves and finest rural pubs from around the UK, for the eighth BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019, which celebrate the best of the British countryside and its people.

This year, the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 have added a new category – Village of the Year. The shortlist, which includes Yorkshire locations, is now open to the public vote.

TheNorth York Moorsare nominated forNational Park of the Year

Breath-taking Yorkshire receives three nominations for this year’s Awards.

The village of Ingleton set on one of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks has been nominated for Village of the Year, North Yorkshire has also made the shortlist for Holiday Destination of the Year for its vast moors, historic houses and a vibrant coast, whilst the North York Moors are nominated for National Park of the Year celebrating their wild beauty and rich human history.

An expert judging panel, including Countryfile and Farming Today presenter Charotte Smith, BBC Countryfile Magazine Editor, Fergus Collins, historian and TV and radio presenter Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough; BBC Countryfile MagazineOnline Editor Carys Matthews; author and rural affairs journalist Mark Rowe and adventurer Phoebe Smith, gathered to review all the submissions, whittling down the vast number of nominees down to a shortlist of five contenders in each category.

Panelist and Countryfile presenter Charlotte Smith said: “It was a joy to sit in a (small) room with some lovely and interesting people and chunter about our favourite places.

"I made notes and will be checking out some of the other judges’ recommendations. Actually making decisions on the shortlist was significantly harder!

"But I hope you agree we’ve found some fantastic parts of the country - now vote, and visit.”

Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine Fergus Collins said: ““Congratulations on everyone who has been shortlisted – it was a tough judging process, so they can all justly feel proud at being part of this celebration of the best of the British countryside.

"Now it’s up to readers and website visitors to vote on their favourites in each category and I anticipate some closely fought contests.”

Voting is open online at www.countryfile.com/awards and will close at midnight on February 17th. Winners will be announced in the May issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.