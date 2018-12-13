Travel review: A festive trip to Manchester’s Christmas markets 

Where better to enjoy the buzz of the holiday season than by taking in a visit to the Manchester Christmas markets?

The city has it all at this time of year and is the perfect place to get in the festive mood.

AC Hotel by Marriott.

The markets are obviously the focal point of the city's festive offerings but there are ample bars and restaurants that also hit the spot.

And it is almost impossible to ignore the giant Father Christmas at the heart of the markets, above the town hall, which watches over the thousands of visitors that pass through each day.

The scent of mulled wine fills the air as you meander your way through the dozens of market huts that are peppered across the city centre.

After hours of trekking through the bustling markets, it is nice to relax and unwind.

AC Hotel by Marriott

We opted for the newly-opened AC Hotel by Marriott Manchester City Centre.

Just a stone’s throw from the thriving areas of Ancoats and the Northern Quarter, and within walking distance of key transport links at Victoria Station, the new-build property boasts 172 guest rooms, as well as a lounge, library, bar, co-working space and function facilities.

The rooms are spacious with sleek, modern additions and glorious views of the Manchester skyline.

Combining elements of Manchester’s industrial past with contemporary European design to create a modern yet comfortable look and feel, the AC Lounge allows guests to co-work by day, and relax with friends by night.

AC Hotel by Marriott

The hotel was the perfect place to rest our weary heads after enjoying all the festive delights that Manchester had to offer.

* To book a room at AC Hotel by Marriott Manchester City Centre, visit www.marriott.co.uk.