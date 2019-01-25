Beginning in Edinburgh, guests travel on the West Highland Line aboard the Jacobite steam train. Visit the Glenfinnan Viaduct, pictured, Isle of Skye, Caledonian Canal and more.

These are the top five Scottish railway journeys

As the country prepares to celebrate Burns Night there's no better time to tour Scotland by rail.

The country is home to some of the most historic and picturesque railway lines in the world.

Visit iconic castles in the North of Scotland such as the Eilean Donan Castle, seen in the film Highlander, and the stately Dunrobin Castle. Theres a chance for tourists to see some spectacular wildlife along the way.

1. Castles and wildlife on the Kyle Line

Visit iconic castles in the North of Scotland such as the Eilean Donan Castle, seen in the film Highlander, and the stately Dunrobin Castle. Theres a chance for tourists to see some spectacular wildlife along the way.
Visit Scotland
other
Buy a Photo
Take in the Highlands most wonderful scenes and castles on the Strathspey Steam Railway and the Cairngorm Mountain Railway, including stops at Cairngorms National Park and the Glen Ord Distillery.

2. Strathspey Steam Railway and the Cairngorm Mountain Railway

Take in the Highlands most wonderful scenes and castles on the Strathspey Steam Railway and the Cairngorm Mountain Railway, including stops at Cairngorms National Park and the Glen Ord Distillery.
visit scotland
other
Buy a Photo
The Hebrides off the west coast of Scotland is a fine example of peace and natural beauty. Visit Fingals Cave on Staffa, the Isle of Mull, Duart Castle as well as minke whale and dolphin spotting on a wildlife cruise.

3. Scotland's western coast

The Hebrides off the west coast of Scotland is a fine example of peace and natural beauty. Visit Fingals Cave on Staffa, the Isle of Mull, Duart Castle as well as minke whale and dolphin spotting on a wildlife cruise.
visit scotland
other
Buy a Photo
For the full Scottish experience, tour Edinburgh, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Fort William, the Isle of Skye, Loch Ness, St Andrews and many beautiful castles on the Jacobite steam train, West Highland Line.

4. The grand tour of Scotland

For the full Scottish experience, tour Edinburgh, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Fort William, the Isle of Skye, Loch Ness, St Andrews and many beautiful castles on the Jacobite steam train, West Highland Line.
visit scotland
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1