These are the top five Scottish railway journeys

As the country prepares to celebrate Burns Night there's no better time to tour Scotland by rail.
The country is home to some of the most historic and picturesque railway lines in the world.
1. Castles and wildlife on the Kyle Line
Visit iconic castles in the North of Scotland such as the Eilean Donan Castle, seen in the film Highlander, and the stately Dunrobin Castle. Theres a chance for tourists to see some spectacular wildlife along the way.
The Hebrides off the west coast of Scotland is a fine example of peace and natural beauty. Visit Fingals Cave on Staffa, the Isle of Mull, Duart Castle as well as minke whale and dolphin spotting on a wildlife cruise.
For the full Scottish experience, tour Edinburgh, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Fort William, the Isle of Skye, Loch Ness, St Andrews and many beautiful castles on the Jacobite steam train, West Highland Line.