The session, which takes place from 10am to 6pm today at the White Rose Shopping Centre will give people an opportunity to talk to the project team about the future of Cottingley Rail Station and complete a consultation survey, as well as receive an update on the new White Rose Rail Station.

It is part of a 12-week consultation being held by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in partnership with Leeds City Council and Munroe K, prior to the start of construction later this year on a new, more accessible £24.1m rail station 800m along the track, near the White Rose Office Park.

The consultation is seeking people’s views on the proposed closure of Cottingley Rail Station as it will not be possible to maintain the same level of service at both Cottingley and White Rose because they are too close together.

An image of what the station at the White Rose could look like.

According to data from The Office of Rail and Roads, Cottingley is the least used station in Leeds.

The two options being put forward for the public to comment on are replacing the existing station at Cottingley with a new station at White Rose, which the West Yorkshire Combined Authority says is the preferred one, and secondly, constructing the new station at White Rose and keeping Cottingley open.

However, the authority says if they do this it will weaken the funding case for new walking and cycling routes as part of the White Rose Rail Station development.

Those routes are to Cottingley, Churwell and Millshaw, as well as the White Rose Shopping Centre and the bus interchange.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to making public transport work for people and it is important everyone make the most of this opportunity to have their say on the future of Cottingley Rail Station as part of the public consultation.

“I am also pledged to connect more people with opportunities and help tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038. The new White Rose Rail Station will help us do that.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Transport Portfolio Holder for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leader of Bradford Council, added: “We want to engage with local communities on the future of Cottingley Rail Station and I would encourage people to make sure their voices are heard by taking part in this consultation.

“We’re pleased to see the investment in a fully accessible rail station at White Rose which will improve transport links and act as a catalyst for local regeneration, including housing and job growth.”

David Aspin, Founder and CEO of Munroe K, said comments and feedback so far had been positive and encouraged more people to share their thoughts.

He said: "Throughout the process of bringing forward the modern new White Rose Railway Station we have been delighted by the level of positive feedback and comments we have received from local residents, employees and businesses.

"We are excited to be providing a station that will be accessible to all users and is fully compliant with the Equality Act; with improved, well-lit walking and cycling routes at White Rose Park. A new station that provides the maximum possible benefit to local communities, better connecting people to employment and education opportunities, as well as retail and leisure activities."