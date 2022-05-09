Earlier this year the Home Office warned of up to a ten week wait for passport renewals ahead of the school summer holidays.

Usually passport renewal takes around four to five weeks, however due to lengthy delays the time period has been extended by a further five to six weeks.

Today (9 May) is the last day for a ten week renewal for people booking trips abroad on 18 July; the date that many schools in England and Wales start to leave for summer break.

Below is how much time you need on your passport and how to apply for a passport renewal.

Why do I need to renew my passport?

You must renew your passport before you can travel if your passport has expired or if you do not have enough time left on it.

How much time you need on your passport depends on the country you’re visiting.

Most European countries require British travellers to have a passport which is valid for at least three months after the date they intend to leave the country they are visiting.

You can check the entry requirements of the country you want to travel to on the GOV.UK website.

How much does it cost?

Renewing your passport online costs £75.50, and you can pay online using a credit or debit card.

To renew it using a paper form costs £85, and you must take a debit or credit card into a post office near you.

How do I renew my passport?

To renew it online you need a digital photo, a credit or debit card and your old passport.

To renew it using a paper form, you need to go to a Post Office that has a 'Check and Send' service or call the Passport Adviceline on 0300 222 0000