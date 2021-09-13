The October half term holiday starts on Monday October 25, giving travellers a week to enjoy the sunshine abroad before school starts again on Monday November 1.

Leeds Bradford Airport has several potential destinations on the green list, from hotter climates to more adventure-driven holidays.

It is compulsory to follow these instructions when travelling to and from countries on the green list:Before travelling abroad a Covid-19 test must be taken to prove a negative result.

Countries may have their own set of rules upon arrival so it is important to check those on the GOV.UK website.When travelling back to England the same test must be done, as well as another test taken on the day after arrival into the country.

Isolation is not necessary if a negative result is given.

Here is the list of green list countries and destinations you can currently travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport:

1. Split One of the largest cities in Croatia, Split is the perfect holiday getaway for the adventurous sort wanting to explore the city life of Croatia. With over 220 bars, shops, museums and restaurants to visit, there's little opportunity to let boredom strike when holidaying here. If in need of a detox from the fast-paced lifestyle, there are a plethora of group tours or family boat rides along the coast to enjoy and unwind on. Photo Sales

2. Vilnius The capital of Lithuania, Vilnius has a rich cultural history to be explored when visiting. As the largest baroque town in Europe you'll find a plethora of Orthodox and Catholic churches with stunning architecture and steeples reaching to the skies. This is the perfect holiday destination for families and travellers who love history and seeing the sights in a different landscape. Photo Sales

3. Pula If in need of a getaway without the scorching heat, Pula in Croatia may be the ideal destination. Its mild climate and beautiful landscapes makes it popular for those wanting a combination of relaxation and exploring, with beautiful beaches and seas to sail upon as well as Roman relics embedded in the city. Why not enjoy some of the live action remakes of Gladiator battles of the Roman dressmaking workshops in the city centre too? Photo Sales

4. Dubrovnik Described as a 'tourist highlight of the Mediterranean', Dubrovnik in Croatia is a gorgeous oceanic resort full of marbled streets, ornate buildings and beautiful coastal views. Its deep-rooted religious history makes it ideal for those wanting to see the sights and take a guided tour around its lavish Cathedral, and Banje Beach is perfect for snorkelling and water sports in the midday heat. Photo Sales